3 Quantum Stocks to Own as Wall Street Catches On

Quantum computing backers have long said the sector’s commercial phase is coming to a doorstep near you any day now. In the second quarter of 2026, that sentiment is starting to ring true, as quantum computing market plays translate into profit opportunities for industry investors.

“Quantum computing is still early,” said Christopher Gannati, global head of research at WisdomTree, in a recent research note. “It’s deeply technical, highly specialized, and at times genuinely difficult to interpret from an investment perspective.

Yet positive commercial signals are starting to emerge. “Progress is becoming more visible,” Gannati noted. “Milestones are becoming more tangible. Markets are starting to respond.”

Industry C-suite executives agree with that sentiment.

In an April 17 interview with Semafor, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said quantum computers’ time to shine is close at hand. “Quantum is probably three to five years away in terms of timing,” he noted, adding that the technology “is going to solve the kinds of problems AI could not do.”

That shift in what is now pegged as a $3.5 billion industry that’s set to rise to $57.5 billion by 2033 is palpable, and investors standing on the sidelines may want to wade into the quantum computing market right now.

These three quantum stocks should be at the top of your list.

IonQ

If there’s a “best-in-class” name in quantum today, IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) gains a lot of votes, especially from satisfied shareholders, with the stock trading at $45 per share and up 54% over the last 30 days alone.

The company has emerged as the leading pure-play quantum computing firm by revenue, generating roughly $130 million in 2025, up 202% over the prior year and guiding toward $225 million to $245 million in 2026. That growth is primarily driven by partnerships with major cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, as well as by U.S. government contracts.

More importantly, IonQ is showing signs of commercial traction. The company has built a sizable backlog of around $370 million in remaining performance obligations and is regularly racking up new enterprise deployments.

On the technology front, IonQ is betting on trapped-ion architecture (a leading quantum computing approach that uses individual charged atoms (ions) as qubits, confined in free space by electromagnetic fields above a silicon chip), which many researchers believe offers superior stability and scalability compared to competing approaches. IonQ is targeting a major milestone: a 256-qubit system by late 2026, a key step toward fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Wall Street is taking notice, with some analysts dubbing IonQ the “Nvidia of quantum computing.” That may be a tough task, but it’s doable for IonQ given its industry-leading position and long-term upside.

Take John McPeak, a technology analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, who earlier this year reiterated a Buy call on IONQ with a $100 share price target, representing a $121 share price upside. Or Canter Fitzgerald’s Troy Jensen, who sees IonQ shares rising to $70 per share.

The question for newbie quantum investors is, can they afford to wait for the stock to take a breather before climbing aboard? In the near future, that’s increasingly not likely; so you’re going to have to pay up to climb aboard this rampaging bandwagon.

D-Wave Quantum

Trading at $20 per share but down -22.4% on a year-to-date basis, D-Wave (NYSE:QBTS) represents a solid ‘buy the dip’ opportunity for investors to bust into the quantum market at a lower price point.

Will that bet pay off for QBIT investors? Its business model alone suggests a solid ‘yes’. While most quantum companies are chasing general-purpose systems, D-Wave is taking a different route toward short-term profitability.

Financially, the company is gaining traction quickly. Revenue grew 179% in 2025, and its sales pipeline has expanded dramatically, reflecting rising enterprise interest in quantum computing solutions. In February, the company announced $30 million in commercial bookings, exceeding the total for all of 2025. That’s all translating into robust recent share performance, with the stock rising 45% in the second week of April, QBTS’s best performance in six months.

A new Benzinga analysis shows an average price target of $37.33 for QBTS, with an implied 85.55% upside. That leaves plenty of room to grow for D-Wave, and should relieve any anxiety from investors worried about D-Wave’s recent price decline.

Rigetti Computing

Nuts-and-bolts-wise, Berkeley, Cal.-based Rigetti develops superconducting quantum processors and operates its own fabrication facilities, giving it more control over hardware development than many competitors, which is no small selling point for industry investors. That vertical integration could be a long-term advantage as long as Rigetti executes.

“The company has demonstrated industry-leading fidelity and continues to invest heavily in its chiplet approach, positioning itself for long-term success in a developing industry,” noted Benzinga analysis.