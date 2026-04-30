Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Move Sideways As Trader Expects 'Green Again Next Week'

Bitcoin trades near $76,000 as broader crypto markets traded flat following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Sentiment has stabilized at neutral levels after recent volatility and ETF-driven flows.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 71,062 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $176.54 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $137.8 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $87.7 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Terra Classic, Zcash and Curve DAO Token.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Trader Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin often follows a recurring monthly structure, with weakness typically appearing toward the end of the month as traders take profits.

He noted that this pattern is frequently followed by renewed strength in the first week of the new month, when fresh capital inflows and positioning resets tend to support prices.

Recent ETF outflows, he said, are likely tied to structural factors such as hedge fund rebalancing and profit-taking after a strong monthly performance, rather than signaling a broader bearish shift in trend.

Van de Poppe added that historically, the first seven days of a new month have been positive for Bitcoin roughly 75% of the time, supported by dollar-cost averaging flows, new capital deployments, and institutional allocation cycles.

He also pointed to relatively low volatility in gold, suggesting it could encourage institutional investors to rotate capital into Bitcoin as an alternative macro asset.

Altogether, this suggests the recent dip may be temporary, and it could "turn green again next week."

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