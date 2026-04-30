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Yellow Caterpillar excavator at work.
April 30, 2026 10:13 AM 3 min read

Caterpillar Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Joins Garrett Motion, Wesco International, TTM Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 400 points on Thursday.

Caterpillar reported quarterly earnings of $5.54 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.62 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $17.400 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.612 billion.

Caterpillar shares jumped 9.2% to $884.25 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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