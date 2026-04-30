U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 400 points on Thursday.

Caterpillar reported quarterly earnings of $5.54 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.62 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $17.400 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.612 billion.

Caterpillar shares jumped 9.2% to $884.25 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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