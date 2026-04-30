Dow Jumps 300 POints; Amazon Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 300 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.65% to 49,177.00 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 24,628.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.05% to 7,138.04.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrials shares jumped by 1.5% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, information technology stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported upbeat financial results for the first quarter after the market closed on Wednesday.

Amazon reported first-quarter revenue of $181.52 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $177.30 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The e-commerce giant reported quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.66 per share.

Amazon also said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $194 billion and $199 billion, versus estimates of $188.87 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $105.81 while gold traded up 1.7% at $4,639.90.

Silver traded up 2.5% to $73.865 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.4% to $5.9605.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 gained 1.3%, Germany's DAX rose 0.8% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.06%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.11%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 1.28% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.75%.

Economics

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