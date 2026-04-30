Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Over the last week, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones indices declined, 2.23%, 4.04% and 1.49%, respectively. However, the futures of the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones indices were trading higher on Monday.
April 30, 2026 9:55 AM 2 min read

Dow Jumps 300 POints; Amazon Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 300 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.65% to 49,177.00 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 24,628.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.05% to 7,138.04.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrials shares jumped by 1.5% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, information technology stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported upbeat financial results for the first quarter after the market closed on Wednesday.

Amazon reported first-quarter revenue of $181.52 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $177.30 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The e-commerce giant reported quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.66 per share.

Amazon also said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $194 billion and $199 billion, versus estimates of $188.87 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $105.81 while gold traded up 1.7% at $4,639.90.

Silver traded up 2.5% to $73.865 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.4% to $5.9605.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 gained 1.3%, Germany's DAX rose 0.8% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.06%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.11%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 1.28% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.75%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved