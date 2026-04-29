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Bloom Energy logo displayed on a phone screen with a stock chart background
April 29, 2026 10:37 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Bloom Energy Following Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) posted upbeat financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Tuesday.

Bloom Energy reported first-quarter revenue of $751.05 million, beating analyst estimates of $551.56 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, beating estimates of 13 cents per share.

"We at Bloom are ushering in the era of digital power for the digital age. Bloom is rapidly becoming the standard and ‘go-to choice' for on-site power," said KR Sridhar, founder, chairman and CEO of Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $3.10 billion to $3.30 billion to a new range of $3.40 billion to $3.80 billion versus estimates of $3.25 billion.

The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook from a range of $1.33 to $1.48 per share to a new range of $1.85 to $2.25 per share versus estimates of $1.36 per share.

Bloom Energy shares rose 22.8% to trade at $280.00 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bloom Energy following earnings announcement.

  • BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis maintained Bloom Energy with a Buy and raised the price target from $165 to $295.
  • Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained the stock with a Positive and raised the price target from $173 to $293.

Considering buying BE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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