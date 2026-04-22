These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Quest Diagnostics After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Tuesday reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, beating the consensus of $2.35. The provider of diagnostic information services reported sales of $2.895 billion, up 9.2% year over year, beating the consensus of $2.827 billion. Consolidated organic revenues grew by 9%.

"During the first quarter, we grew revenues over 9%, almost entirely from organic revenue growth, on broad-based demand for our clinical innovations, expansion into new clinical areas, and collaborations with elite healthcare and consumer health organizations," said Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO, and President.

Quest Diagnostics raised fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance from $10.50-$10.70 to $10.63-$10.83 compared to the consensus of $10.55. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 sales guidance from $11.7 billion-$11.82 billion to $11.78 billion-$11.9 billion compared to the Wall Street estimate of $11.75 billion.

Quest Diagnostics shares fell 2.3% to trade at $200.30 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Quest Diagnostics following earnings announcement.

Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained Quest Diagnostics with a Hold and raised the price target from $220 to $225.

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $225 to $230.

Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained Quest Diagnostics with a Neutral and raised the price target from $224 to $229.

Considering buying DGX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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