Intuitive Surgical Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q1 Earnings

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) reported upbeat financial results for the first quarter of 2026 after the market close on Tuesday.

Intuitive Surgical reported revenue of $2.77 billion for the first quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.62 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The robotic-assisted surgery company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.10 per share.

“We are pleased with company performance this quarter, which was marked by expanded adoption of our da Vinci, Ion, and digital platforms,” said Dave Rosa, CEO of Intuitive Surgical.

Intuitive Surgical expects full-year 2026 worldwide da Vinci procedures to increase approximately 13.5% to 15.5%, up from prior guidance of 13% to 15%. The company expects gross profit margin to be between 67.5% and 68.5% of revenue in 2026, versus 67.6% in 2025.

Intuitive Surgical shares gained 6.9% to trade at $482.37 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Intuitive Surgical following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder maintained Intuitive Surgical with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $620 to $580.

Leerink Partners analyst Mike Kratky maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $622 to $573.

Considering buying ISRG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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