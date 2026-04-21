Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 21.

Analysts expect the Falls Church, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings of $6.06 per share. That’s up from $3.32 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman's quarterly revenue is $9.76 billion (it reported $9.47 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 30, Northrop Grumman said it has received U.S. Navy’s contract modification to deliver up to nine additional surface electronic warfare improvement program Block 3 systems.

Shares of Northrop Grumman fell 1.2% to close at $656.98 on Monday.

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