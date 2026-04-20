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April 20, 2026 10:34 AM 3 min read

Nektar Therapeutics, Compass Pathways, Sila Realty Trust And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 100 points on Monday.

The company said the REZOLVE-AA extension results demonstrated continued improvement in patients with severe-to-very-severe alopecia areata treated with rezpegaldesleukin, with responses strengthening over time across key SALT (Severity of Alopecia Tool) measures.

Nektar Therapeutics shares climbed 18.8% to $100.88 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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