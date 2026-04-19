This week witnessed high-voltage action in global geopolitics, with some back and forth between the U.S. and Iran amid the ongoing conflict. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories from the weekend:

Trump, Iran Talks Show Progress

Despite making progress in recent discussions, President Donald Trump and Iran are still far from reaching an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, stated that while there has been progress, significant differences persist. President Trump also acknowledged the positive nature of the discussions but did not provide further details.

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Trump Administration Urges Ford, GM To Produce Weapons

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Anthony Scaramucci Says He Won’t Pursue Trump If He Becomes President

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci announced that he would not pursue legal action against President Trump if he were to become the president, adding that the country has got to heal.

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Trump Claims Iran Has Agreed To ‘Everything’ Including Uranium Removal— Tehran Disagrees

President Trump claimed that Iran has agreed to all terms, including the removal of enriched uranium, a statement that Iran has contradicted.

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Peter Schiff Warns Trump’s Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Could Be Considered ‘Act Of War’

Investor and co-founder of Echelon Wealth Partners, Peter Schiff, cautioned that President Trump’s blockade on the Strait of Hormuz could be perceived as an act of war by affected countries.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.