Netflix, Trevi Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 250 points on Friday.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) fell sharply in pre-market trading.

Netflix reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of 2026 after the market close on Thursday. The company issued weak forecast for the second quarter and announced that chairman and co-founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re-election to the board when his term expires in June.

Netflix shares tumbled 9.6% to $97.40 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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