A recovery that fully erased the Iran war damage in less than two weeks.

The question every momentum trade eventually forces: what happens next?

Nasdaq 100 Forward Returns After 10-Day Rally: Historical Data

According to the indicator “Event Study – Forward Returns Analyzer” on TradingView, there have been 44 episodes in which the Nasdaq 100 rallied 11% or more over a 10-session window during the index’s whole history.

The dataset spans the dot-com boom and bust, the 2008 financial crisis, the COVID crash recovery and every major geopolitical shock of the past four decades.

The current episode, dated April 14, joins that list with an 11.66% move.

Across all 44 episodes, the forward return picture is constructive — and it gets stronger the further out you look.

At six months, the Nasdaq 100 has finished higher nearly three out of four times following a rally of this size and speed.

At 12 months, the average gain is 24%, and the median is even stronger at 30%.

A win rate tells you how often the index finished higher at a given horizon. At 74% for six months, the odds favor the bulls.

But odds are not guarantees, and the other statistics add important texture.

What Happens When This Signal Fails

The Sharpe ratio measures return per unit of risk. It rises steadily from 0.23 at one month to 0.55 at 12 months.

That progression means the risk-adjusted case for holding improves significantly the longer the time horizon. Short-term traders face a noisier, less rewarding setup than long-term investors.

The skew tells you about the shape of the return distribution. It is modestly negative across most horizons — ranging from -0.04 at one month to -0.23 at three months, before turning slightly positive at six months (+0.03) and dipping again to -0.22 at 12 months.

Negative skew means the distribution of outcomes has a longer left tail: most returns cluster around the average, but the rare bad outcomes are worse than the rare good outcomes are good.

In simple terms, the typical result is positive, but when it goes wrong, it can go badly wrong.

The max drawdown figures are the starkest number in the table — and the most important to understand correctly.

Across all 44 episodes, the worst single-month drawdown recorded in the subsequent period reached -21.06%. At three and six months, it extended to -46.43%. At 12 months, it hit -64.21%.

They are the worst single outcome across the entire 40-year dataset — and they are almost entirely explained by one period: the dot-com bust of 2000–2002, when the Nasdaq 100 lost roughly 83% of its value over 30 months.

Nasdaq 100: Best And Worst Outcomes

The historical range is wide enough to command respect on both sides.

The best six-month outcome came after March 30, 2020 — the Nasdaq 100 surged 44.05% in the following six months as the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury unleashed unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, triggering one of the fastest bull market recoveries in history.

The best 12-month outcome came after December 29, 1998 — a 96.34% gain as the index was already deep into the dot-com blow-off phase, with retail and institutional money pouring into technology stocks at an accelerating pace through 1999.

Both cases share the same dynamic: the 10-day rally was not a relief bounce but the ignition of a sustained advance, powered by a fundamental regime shift — in one case a policy bazooka, in the other a speculative mania with genuine earnings momentum behind it.

The worst cases tell the opposite story.

The worst six-month outcome followed March 7, 2002 — the index lost 38.13% over the next six months as the dot-com bust ground on without a floor, and each relief rally proved a trap for buyers.

The worst 12-month outcome followed March 6, 2000 — almost precisely the dot-com peak — when the signal fired as the index was topping out; 12 months later, it had lost 55.66%.

Which Past Scenario Does 2026 Resemble?

The April 14 episode has more in common with 2020 than with 2002 — but the distinction is not yet settled.

Like the COVID recovery, this rally follows a sharp event-driven selloff with an identifiable catalyst.

The Nasdaq 100 did not sell off because technology companies stopped making money. It sold off because a geopolitical shock repriced oil, inflation and the Fed path. If that shock reverses — as the Islamabad talks suggest it might — the earnings backdrop that existed before February 27 snaps back into focus.

The 2002 parallel is worth naming anyway. Every 10-day relief rally in that era also looked like a bottom. None of them were.

What separated 2002 from 2020 was not the price pattern — it was the underlying regime. Stretched valuations, a collapsing earnings cycle, and tightening financial conditions.

History says the six-month and 12-month odds still favor the tech bulls.

The market has made its bet. The data says tech has history on its side — but not without bumps.

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