Why Bloom Energy Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announces an expanded strategic partnership with Oracle.
Bloom Energy announced an expanded partnership with Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) to support the buildout of its AI and cloud computing infrastructure.
Bloom Energy shares jumped 15% to $203.22 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
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