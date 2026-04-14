Why Bloom Energy Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announces an expanded strategic partnership with Oracle.

Bloom Energy announced an expanded partnership with Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) to support the buildout of its AI and cloud computing infrastructure.

Bloom Energy shares jumped 15% to $203.22 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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