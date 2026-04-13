Jeff Bezos on Monday shared a striking nighttime photograph of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket standing on the pad as the company readies the vehicle for its third test flight, offering another public sign that the heavy-lift launcher is nearing a return to action after its second mission in November.

Bezos Post Draws Musk Reaction

Bezos posted the image on X as Blue Origin continues final preparations for the flight, known as NG-3. The photo showed New Glenn illuminated against the night sky at Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk replied with a brief compliment, writing, "Looks good!"

Booster Reflight Marks Major Test Milestone

Blue Origin still has not published an official launch date on its own channels. But the Space Coast Office of Tourism launch calendar currently lists the New Glenn launch for 6:45 am ET on Friday, April 17, 2026. That would be only the third launch for the rocket since its debut in January 2025. Blue Origin named New Glenn after John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth.

NASA Plans Raise New Glenn's Stakes

NASA has said Blue Origin's Blue Moon Mark 2 is slated for Artemis V, while Blue Moon Mark 1 is listed on NASA's launch schedule for 2026.

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