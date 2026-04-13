Could This Be Bitcoin's Breakout Moment As Peace Talks Implode And A US Blockade Is Born

The worst energy crisis in history just got even worse. Could this be bitcoin’s breakout moment, or are we in for a lot of pain?

One step forward…

Last week saw a massive rally in risk assets, as plans for peace talks between Iran and the US started to take shape. Bitcoin rallied almost 10%, the S&P 500 soared by almost 4%, bond yields fell, and oil plunged back under $100 per barrel.

While gold, bonds, stocks, and bitcoin all moved higher, the big picture needs to be emphasized: Bitcoin held its outperformance over every other asset class, including the traditional safe haven of gold.

The worst energy crisis in history, which had been rocking markets and threatening a global recession, appeared to be nearing an end (at least, to the mainstream media).

[Here's why this matters for BTC]

Three steps backward

Peace talks began in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday morning and carried on almost all day. Reports were that there were significant differences between the two sides and that progress toward closing the gulf between the two sides had stalled.

The bilateral negotiations then broke down in the evening, and JD Vance announced that they had not been able to reach a deal and would be going home. Oil (which was only trading via hyperliquid) immediately started to soar, with Brent crude moving 3.8% higher within an hour.

Brent oil, via Hyperliquid

The S&P 500 (likewise, only trading via Hyperliquid) fell by 1% over the coming hour.

S&P 500, via Hyperliquid

Bitcoin, unfortunately, was not spared, falling 2.3% on the news that neither the closure of the Strait of Hormuz nor the war would be ending any time soon.

Bitcoin, via Ostium

Then four steps backward

This morning, after the US and Iranian delegations had left Pakistan and were flying back to their respective countries, Trump put out a few announcements that seemingly made everything even worse:

Not only did the peace talks implode, bringing us right back to the original conflict, but Trump escalated matters by announcing that he would impose a full naval blockade on every ship going in & out of the Strait of Hormuz:

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Global oil demand is ~100 million barrels per day, and about 20 million barrels of oil transit the Strait, so a full blockade would reduce global oil supply by 20%.

For context, in 2022, we had a disruption of 1-1.5% of global oil supply and got two consecutive quarters of negative GDP, a bear market in the stock market, and bitcoin declined over 70%.

This full blockade is actually moving backwards, as over the past few days leading up to the peace talks, we saw Iran allow about 10 ships through the Strait. Still, a massive decline, but progress from the zero transits that had been preceding.

We're moving from an 18% reduction in oil supply via the Strait to a 20% reduction.

Again, for context, 2022 was a 1-1.5% disruption, and the 2nd quarter of 2020 is what it took to reduce oil demand (i.e., consumption of oil) by 22 million barrels per day. In Q2 of 2020, the US economy was shrinking at an annualized rate of 30%.

That is what the world must look like in order for supply to meet demand (because we can't print oil).

Will Bitcoin continue to exhibit its newfound safe haven status, or face a brutal bear market where speculative & high-beta assets get absolutely destroyed as we face a global recession from the largest energy shock in history?

If recent history is any guide, Bitcoin may in fact be the only thing going up in price.

This could be bitcoin's breakout moment.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.