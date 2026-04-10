Organon, CoreWeave, WhiteFiber And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling over 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) rose sharply following reports suggesting Sun Pharmaceutical submitted a binding offer to acquire the company.

Mumbai-based Dilip Shanghvi-led Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is moving closer to a binding $12 billion offer for Organon, marking what could become the largest overseas acquisition by an Indian pharmaceutical company.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Economic Times reported that Sun Pharma has completed an extensive due diligence process spanning more than three months.

Organon shares jumped 26.4% to $8.74 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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