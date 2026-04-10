BlackBerry's Turnaround Is Complete: CEO John Giamatteo Says The Company Is Now A 'Growth Story'

He said, "QNX delivered another Rule of 40 quarter, rounding out a Rule of 40 year. QNX to remain a Rule of 40 business for fiscal year 2027." QNX is BlackBerry’s UNIX-like real-time operating system for embedded systems.

QNX: A Core Growth Engine

QNX is the company’s core growth engine. It delivered record revenue for two consecutive quarters, exceeding the top end of the guidance range at $78.7 million and representing 20% year-over-year growth. Giamatteo attributed the rise to a record quarter for royalties and development revenue.

He said, "This is not a business that is slowing down, but rather one that is compounding, powered by our continued leadership in automotive and growing momentum across physical AI, robotics, industrial, medical, and emerging markets."

Other Growth Drivers

Secure Communication revenue was also strong, growing 8% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and exceeding the top end of the company's guidance by 12% to $72.5 million. The division is benefiting from rapidly growing defense budgets among NATO allies and beyond. Giamatteo expects Secure Communication to return to full-year growth for the first time in six years.

Robotics is another promising long-term opportunity to capture growth in physical AI. The company is building pipeline momentum and expects this area to become a meaningful part of GEM’s growth over time.

Carmi Levy, technology analyst and journalist, in a BNN Bloomberg report, said the company's years-long restructuring is beginning to translate into measurable growth across its automotive software and secure communications segments.

Blackberry Beats Q4, Shares Surge

The company ended the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2026 with double-digit top-line growth, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of improving GAAP profitability and capping 2 full years of significant progress in the fundamentals of the business.

"When this new management team was appointed, we promised to turn around to transform BlackBerry into a profitable growth company, and I'm pleased to report that we've done exactly that," Giamatteo said during the company's earnings call on Thursday morning.

Price Action: Shares of BlackBerry surged as much as 11% on Thursday following robust results.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show BlackBerry stock has Growth in the 30th percentile and Value in the 13th percentile.

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