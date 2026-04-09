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BlackBerry Ltd.
April 9, 2026 10:54 AM 2 min read

BlackBerry Posts Upbeat Q4 Results, Joins Constellation Brands, Marvell Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling over 100 points on Thursday.

BlackBerry reported adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 4 cents. In addition, the company reported revenue of $156.00 million, beating the consensus estimate of $144.36 million, per Benzinga Pro data.

BlackBerry shares jumped 12.2% to $3.96 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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