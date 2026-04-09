U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling over 100 points on Thursday.
BlackBerry reported adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 4 cents. In addition, the company reported revenue of $156.00 million, beating the consensus estimate of $144.36 million, per Benzinga Pro data.
BlackBerry shares jumped 12.2% to $3.96 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
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