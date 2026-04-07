Why Silo Pharma Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 52%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

On Monday, the company said the European Patent Office issued a Rule 71(3) communication indicating its intent to grant a patent covering a novel preventative therapy targeting the serotonin 4 (5-HT4) receptor pathway.
Silo Pharma shares jumped 51.8% to $0.54 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.