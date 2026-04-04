Americans 'Falling Behind' On Debt: Subprime Delinquencies Hit 11-Year High

Financial stress is intensifying for U.S. consumers as subprime loan delinquency rates surge to 10%, marking the highest level in 11 years and signaling severe economic pressure on vulnerable borrowers.

Sharp Rise In Borrowing Stress

As economic headwinds persist, recent market analysis reveals a grim reality: “An increasing number of Americans are falling behind on their debt.”

According to data sourced from Equifax and Moody’s Analytics by the Kobeissi Letter, the delinquency rate on subprime loans has now climbed to 10% of total outstanding debt.

This milestone highlights a rapid, alarming deterioration in consumer financial health. Subprime loans are issued to individuals with credit scores below 660, meaning these borrowers were already considered higher-risk at the time of origination.

Today, the delinquency rate has more than tripled since 2021, illustrating how severely this demographic is buckling under mounting financial pressure.

The End Of Pandemic Relief

The current spike is intrinsically linked to the expiration of pandemic-era safety nets.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, widespread forbearance programs temporarily allowed borrowers to delay their loan payments without being penalized or marked as delinquent on their credit reports.

Echoes Of The 2008 Crisis

While the 10% delinquency threshold is deeply concerning, the current macroeconomic landscape differs significantly from the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. During that economic collapse, subprime delinquency rates peaked at a staggering 19%.

Furthermore, overall economic exposure is fundamentally smaller today. During the Great Recession, subprime debt stood at $3.5 trillion, constituting roughly 30% of total U.S. household debt.

US Markets Decline In 2026 Amid War

The S&P 500 index has declined 4.02% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was down 5.84%, and the Dow Jones tumbled 3.88% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , fell 0.090% to close at $465.06 on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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