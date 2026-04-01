Crude Oil Down Over 1%; ISM Manufacturing PMI Rises In March

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the S&P 500 gaining around 1% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.89% to 46,754.29 while the NASDAQ rose 1.56% to 21,927.64. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.05% to 6,596.91.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrials shares climbed by 2.1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks fell by 4%.

Top Headline

The ISM manufacturing PMI rose to 52.7 in March from 52.4 in the previous month and topping market estimates of 52.5.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.5% to $99.85 while gold traded up 2.8% at $4,810.60.

Silver traded up 1.3% to $75.915 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.62.

Euro zone

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