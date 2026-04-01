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PVH logo against a purple, blue and green background
April 1, 2026 11:48 AM 3 min read

PVH, Micron, Intel And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 400 points on Wednesday.

Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

PVH posted adjusted EPS of $3.82, beating market estimates of $3.30. The company's quarterly sales came in at $2.505 billion versus expectations of $2.437 billion.

PVH shares jumped 9.9% to $76.68 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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