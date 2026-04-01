PVH, Micron, Intel And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 400 points on Wednesday.
Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
PVH posted adjusted EPS of $3.82, beating market estimates of $3.30. The company's quarterly sales came in at $2.505 billion versus expectations of $2.437 billion.
PVH shares jumped 9.9% to $76.68 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.