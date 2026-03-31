Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Trading Higher By 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for the fourth quarter.

Virgin Galactic reported fourth-quarter revenue of $312,000, missing estimates of $495,000, according to Benzinga Pro. The aerospace and space travel company reported a fourth-quarter loss of 98 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of $1.05 per share. Virgin Galactic said it’s progressing on support testing of its second SpaceShip, which is expected to enter service late in the fourth quarter to early in the first quarter.

Virgin Galactic shares jumped 6% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

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