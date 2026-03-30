Cathie Wood Just Snapped Up This Nvidia Cloud Play — Here's Everything Else Ark Traded Monday

The CoreWeave Trade

Despite recent fluctuations, CoreWeave’s stock has risen over 22% year-to-date. However, it trails behind competitors like Nebius, which has seen a 37% increase.

Analysts have noted that CoreWeave’s reliance on a few hyperscaler contracts is crucial for maintaining investor interest.

Other Key Trades

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show CoreWeave stock has a Momentum in the 79th percentile and Value in the 0.38th percentile.

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