Prosecutors Probe Polymarket As Traders Profit Off Iran War

Manhattan’s top fraud prosecutors met with Polymarket to discuss whether lucrative bets on the prediction market platform have violated insider trading and other federal laws.

The meeting follows a warning from Jay Clayton, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District and former SEC chairman, who told a securities law conference that criminal cases involving prediction market activity were coming.

Platforms Rush To Write Their Own Rules

The legal ground remains untested. A former CFTC director of enforcement told CNN that prosecution may be difficult because prosecutors would need to show trading violated a specific fiduciary duty. The fact that these trades were placed on Polymarket’s offshore site makes jurisdiction even murkier.

Americans are technically not permitted to trade on Polymarket. However, customers access the platform with a VPN, and the Trump administration acted to end investigations initiated during the Biden administration regarding compliance.

Regulatory Walls Closing In From Every Direction

Arizona filed the first-ever criminal charges against Kalshi earlier this month, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order banning state officials from trading on insider knowledge.

On Capitol Hill, multiple bipartisan bills are targeting everything from insider trading by federal officials to outright bans on war and sports betting on the platforms.

CFTC Chairman Michael Selig announced a pro-innovation task force last week, but Manhattan federal prosecutors don’t answer to the CFTC. The Trump administration’s hands-off approach may not matter if the SDNY decides existing fraud statutes already cover the conduct.

What It Means For HOOD And DKNG

Image: Shutterstock