Sangamo Therapeutics Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Monday, March 30.

Analysts expect the Richmond, California-based company to report quarterly loss of 5 cents per share, versus a loss of 11 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics' quarterly revenue is $40.25 million (it reported $7.55 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 9, Sangamo Therapeutics announced advancement of the rolling submission of a BLA to the FDA seeking accelerated approval of isaralgagene civaparvovec.

Sangamo Therapeutics shares fell 6.7% to close at $0.3209 on Friday.

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