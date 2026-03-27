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March 27, 2026 6:00 AM 3 min read

Why Newsmax Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Newsmax reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 9 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $52.240 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $43.993 million.

Newsmax shares jumped 4.7% to $6.26 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock

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