Cathie Wood Going Cold On Big Tech? Ark Sells Nvidia, AMD, Meta And Google Stock — AI Darlings Get The Dump

The Meta Platforms Trade

The NVDA Trade

Ark Invest reduced its position in NVIDIA by selling 154,441 shares across ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW, totaling approximately $26.6 million at a closing price of $171.24. T

This move aligns with concerns highlighted by Scott Galloway, who warned of potential overvaluation in AI-centric companies. The tech sector’s high expectations could lead to significant market corrections, according to the report.

The AMD Trade

Ark Invest also sold 38,245 shares of AMD through ARKK and ARKW, valued at around $7.8 million, with shares closing at $203.77.

The semiconductor industry faces challenges, including price increases and processor shortages, contributing to AMD’s stock volatility.

The TSMC Trade

Ark Invest’s sale of 15,696 shares of TSMC through ARKK, valued at approximately $5.1 million, reflects ongoing concerns about production capacity constraints.

Broadcom warned that surging AI demand was straining the supply chain, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company hitting production capacity limits and emerging as a key bottleneck through 2026.

The company said shortages were spreading beyond chips to components like lasers and circuit boards, while customers increasingly locked in long-term supply deals to secure capacity.

The Broadcom Trade

Ark Invest sold 8,648 shares of Broadcom across ARKK and ARKW, valued at approximately $2.7 million, based on a closing price of $309.42.

Broadcom recently secured a $970 million defense deal, enhancing its software capabilities for government agencies.

The Alphabet Trade

Ark Invest reduced its stake in Google-parent Alphabet by selling 9,046 Class C shares through ARKK and ARKW, valued at approximately $2.5 million, with shares closing at $280.74.

The ruling could expose Google to broader legal risks, with an appeal likely and the decision potentially paving the way for similar lawsuits despite Section 230 protections.

The NFLX Trade

Ark Invest sold 6,775 shares of Netflix through ARKW, valued at approximately $632,243, with shares closing at $93.32.

Netflix recently increased its subscription prices, citing a growing content slate and new ventures.

Other Key Trades:

Sold 495,000 shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) across ARKF and ARKW.

(ARKB) across ARKF and ARKW. Sold 86,372 shares of Block Inc (XYZ) through ARKK and ARKW.

(XYZ) through ARKK and ARKW. Sold 75,721 shares of Roku Inc (ROKU) through ARKK, ARKF and ARKW.

(ROKU) through ARKK, ARKF and ARKW. Sold 2,141 shares of Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) through ARKF and ARKW.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Nvidia stock has Momentum in the 79th percentile and Value in the 6th percentile.

Photo: Ira Lichi / Shutterstock