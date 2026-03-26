H World's Asset-Light Strategy Is Paying Off

The strong full-year financials for China's leading hotelier underscore improving domestic and overseas markets, as well as its strategic shift to a business model that improves profitability

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Key Takeaways:

H World Group's adjusted EDITDA rose 24.2% last year as it placed greater focus on an asset-light model, echoing the playbooks of global hospitality players

The company's blend of domestic scale, margin improvement and disciplined global expansion is driving its growth as it seeks to become a world-class hotelier

Asset-light shift

H World continued to expand its footprint at a steady clip last year, opening 2,444 new hotels and extending its reach across China's smaller cities, bringing its total to 12,858 at the end of the year. It said it plans to open another 2,200 to 2,300 hotels this year. Many of its new properties are managed on behalf other property owners, or "manchised."

With a strong focus toward such managed, as well as franchised, properties, away from directly leasing its own properties, the company reported its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) last year rose 24.2% year-on-year, driven by growing fee-based income under the asset-light model.

H World's revenue for all 2025 increased 5.9% year-on-year to 25.3 billion yuan ($3.6 billion), while revenue from its asset-light operations increased by a faster 23% to 11.7 billion yuan. More importantly, that part of its business accounted for 69% of its gross operating profit last year, up from 64% in 2024.

"This year's results show our ability to combine scale with quality," said CEO Jin Hui in a statement. "Our asset-light strategy not only enhances profitability but also allows us to stay agile as we expand our global footprint."

Structural upside in China hotel market

Half of H World's expansion pipeline is targeted at China's lower-tier cities, where national operators have historically been underrepresented. These areas are now attracting more travelers thanks to improved transportation networks, including high-speed rail links, and rising local business activity.

Responding to those evolving trends, H World recently launched Hanting Inn, a new family-friendly economy brand with multi-room layouts and flexibility for group travelers. At the same time, the company continues to build its presence in the upper- and mid-scale segments through brands like Intercity, which bills itself as combining comfort and functionality at affordable prices.

International business turnaround

Beyond China, H World's international division has also shown a marked turnaround in its core European business. The segment, built around the company's 2020 acquisition of Deutsche Hospitality, reported adjusted EBITDA of 499 million yuan in 2025, reversing a 154 million yuan loss from the previous year.

The company credited the improvement to sharper cost control, unified brand management, and technology enhancements adapted from its China model. Internationally, H World said it continues to pursue profitability ahead of scale, maintaining a selective presence across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). It has 13 hotels open or under development in Asia, reflecting a measured approach to serving outbound Chinese travel.

Looking forward, H World said it plans to continue leaning on its asset-light model for expansion in China, where it sees a multi-year window to consolidate its market position around its various brands. Its longer-term ambitions include expanding its network to 20,000 hotels and controlling 15% of China's hotel market by 2030, a target that would place it among the top global hospitality players in the country.

The company's domestic dominance remains its strategic anchor, providing both funds and a template for its global ambitions. Its positioning around "quality for the many" keeps it focused on the economy and midscale categories, where H World sees the clearest long-term demand opportunity in China and, increasingly, in selected overseas markets.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.