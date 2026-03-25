Paychex Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 25.

Analysts expect the Rochester, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share. That's up from $1.49 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Paychex's quarterly revenue is $1.78 billion (it reported $1.51 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 16, Paychex announced a $1 billion stock repurchase authorization and declared a quarterly dividend.

Shares of Paychex fell 3.1% to close at $90.61 on Tuesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying PAYX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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