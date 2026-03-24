Cathie Wood Buys The Circle Dip: Ark Snaps Up $16 Million Worth Of CRCL Stock Amid Senate Stablecoin Pressure

The Circle Trade

The Bullish Trade

Ark Invest reduced its stake in Bullish by selling a total of 40,064 shares across its ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW ETFs, valued at approximately $1.5 million based on the closing price of $37.37.

Notably, this was the second day in a row when Ark sold the stock of the Peter Thiel-backed cryptocurrency platform. On Monday, ARKK and ARKW sold shares worth nearly $1.57 million.

The TSMC Trade

Ark Invest also sold 3,148 shares of TSMC from its ARKW ETF, valued at approximately $1.1 million based on the closing price of $343.25.

The decision comes amid concerns about TSM’s production capacity limits due to surging AI demand. Constraints are expected to impact supply through 2026, despite planned capacity expansions.

Other Key Trades:

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Circle stock checks out on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: PJ McDonnell on Shutterstock.com