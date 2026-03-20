S&P 500 Bleeds Like It's 2022 Again — And Only One Sector Is Winning

Every sector in the S&P 500 is in the red this month. Every sector except one: energy.

Recall how, in 2022, it took Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to break the stock market. An energy shock. An inflation surge. A Federal Reserve that had no choice but to hike — and keep hiking.

Today, the Iran war reproduced every ingredient of that playbook in 21 days.

Oil spiking above $100. Rate hike odds surging. And the same brutal lesson the market learned the hard way in 2022 is now visible in the charts again: when energy wins, everything else loses.

The Breadth Signal That Should Worry Every Investor

The most revealing read on where the stock market actually stands 21 days after the start of the is not the S&P 500 cap-weighted index — dominated by a handful of mega-cap tech stocks that can mask the decline underneath.

It is the equal-weight version, where every company counts equally.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSE:RSP) is down 7% month-to-date through Mar. 20 — its worst monthly performance since September 2022.

That was the month the Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time and signaled it would keep tightening until inflation was broken.

When the RSP falls 7%, it means the average S&P 500 stock has lost nearly 7% this month.

This Is The 2022 Script In Motion

Both episodes share the same anatomy: an energy supply shock that investors initially dismissed as transitory, a inflation print that proved them wrong, and a Federal Reserve that found itself caught between an inflation mandate and a slowing economy.

The only winner, then as now, was energy.

The rotation signal that paid off in 2022 is flashing again.

The S&P 500 Sector Scorecard: 10 Sectors Down, Only Energy Is Up

The month-to-date sector performance chart illustrates this divergence.

10 Oil Stocks Thrive Amid War

When compared to the equal-weight S&P 500, there is a 14 percentage-point difference in the month-to-date performance — the widest gap since January 2022.

Inside the energy sector’s 7% monthly gain, 10 oil and gas stocks have posted double-digit returns since the war in Iran began.

While APA Corporation leads the group with a 28.41% return month-to-date — refiners dominate the top of the leaderboard: Marathon Petroleum and Valero Energy, up 18.55% and 18.36% respectively, are capturing the widening spread between crude input costs and refined product prices as retail diesel approaches $5.10 nationally while gasoline nears $4 milestone.

The presence of both upstream producers and downstream refiners at the top of the leaderboard is significant. In early 2022, refiners initially lagged as investors bet on a quick resolution.

This time, the refiner rally is happening simultaneously with the upstream surge — a signal that the market is pricing a deeper and longer disruption from the outset.

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