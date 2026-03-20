Scholastic Posts Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Joins Firefly Aerospace, Arm Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 200 points on Friday.

Scholastic reported quarterly losses of 15 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 36 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $329.100 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $331.033 million.

Scholastic shares jumped 10.7% to $37.91 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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