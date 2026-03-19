Signet Jewelers, Rivian Automotive, Five Below And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 150 points on Thursday.

Signet Jewelers reported quarterly earnings of $6.25 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.11 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.345 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.342 billion.

Signet shares jumped 11.8% to $88.07 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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