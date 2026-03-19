These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Micron Following Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Wednesday reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Micron posted second-quarter revenue of $23.86 billion, well above analyst estimates of $19.94 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported adjusted earnings of $12.20 per share for the quarter, easily exceeding analyst estimates of $9.21 per share.

The company also announced that it expects fiscal 2026 capital expenditure to be above $25 billion.

"Micron set new records across revenue, gross margin, EPS and free cash flow in fiscal Q2, driven by a strong demand environment, tight industry supply and our strong execution, and we expect significant records again in fiscal Q3," said Sanjay Mehrotra, chairman, president and CEO of Micron.

Micron sees third-quarter revenue of $33.5 billion, plus or minus $750 million, versus estimates of $23.8 billion. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of $19.15 per share, plus or minus 40 cents, versus estimates of $11.70 per share.

Micron shares fell 6.3% to $432.50 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Micron following earnings announcement.

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