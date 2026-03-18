Plus500 Launches $60 Futures Bonus for U.S. Traders With $300 Deposit

Plus500 is offering a new incentive aimed at bringing U.S.-based traders onto its futures platform, with a limited-time promotion that provides $60 off trading costs for new users who fund their accounts.

The offer—code BNZ60—applies to first-time deposits of at least $300. Once activated, the bonus can be used to offset trading-related costs, effectively lowering the barrier to entry for traders looking to access futures markets.

For a trader starting with the $300 minimum, that $60 can meaningfully extend their runway. Instead of paying out-of-pocket for early trades, the bonus can absorb initial costs, giving traders more flexibility to test short-term setups in markets like crude oil, gold or equity index futures without immediately eating into their own capital.

In practice, that can mean a few additional trades to refine execution or manage risk before committing fully.

The promotion is part of Plus500's broader push to expand its U.S. footprint through its dedicated futures platform, which operates separately from its global contracts-for-difference (CFD) business. While CFDs are not available to U.S. traders, Plus500's U.S. offering focuses on futures contracts tied to assets like commodities, indices, interest rates and cryptocurrencies.

Unlike many brokers that rely on commission-based pricing, Plus500's structure emphasizes cost transparency, with no platform, data or routing fees.

Plus500's platform itself is designed to be accessible, with a web-based interface and mobile app that prioritize ease of use over complexity. The broker also offers an unlimited demo account, allowing users to simulate trades under real market conditions before transitioning to live positions.

That simplicity may appeal to newer traders, though more advanced users may find the platform lighter on high-end tools and customization compared to institutional-grade systems.

As with any derivatives trading, risk remains a central consideration. Futures contracts are leveraged instruments, and while they can amplify gains, they can also accelerate losses.

For those looking to enter the futures market with a smaller initial commitment, Plus500's BNZ60 promotion offers a way to reduce early trading costs while testing the platform's capabilities.

Image: Shutterstock