These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Lululemon Following Q4 Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Tuesday posted upbeat fourth-quarter earnings but issued fiscal year guidance below estimates.

Lululemon Athletica reported quarterly GAAP earnings of $5.01 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.79, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.64 billion, which beat the analyst estimate of $3.59 billion and was up from $3.61 billion in the same period last year.

The company said it expects fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS of $12.10 to $12.30, versus the $12.67 analyst estimate, and revenue of $11.35 billion to $11.5 billion, versus the $11.53 billion estimate.

"We are pleased to achieve fourth quarter revenue and EPS results ahead of our expectations," said Meghan Frank, Interim co-CEO and CFO.

Lululemon shares gained 4.6% to trade at $166.54 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lululemon following earnings announcement.

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