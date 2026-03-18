Macy's Posts Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Joins Microvast, Nextnav, Williams-Sonoma And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 200 points on Wednesday.

Macy’s posted adjusted EPS of $1.67, beating market estimates of $1.53. The company's quarterly sales came in at $7.639 billion versus estimates of $7.615 billion.

Macy’s shares jumped 7.6% to $18.22 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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