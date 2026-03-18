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March 18, 2026 5:38 AM 3 min read

Why Energy Vault Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Energy Vault reported quarterly earnings of 2 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 10 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $153.306 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $148.362 million.

Energy Vault shares jumped 9.7% to $3.84 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock

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