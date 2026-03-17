Swarmer, Lululemon, Oklo, Trade Desk And Rocket Lab: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. indices closed higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging up 0.1% to 46,993.26, the S&P 500 gaining 0.25% to 6,716.09, and the Nasdaq advancing 0.47% to 22,479.52.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Swarmer’s stock surged 520.00% to close at $31, with an intraday high of $40 and a low of $11.25. The stock’s 52-week range is between $11.25 and $40. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 44.37% to $44.75.

The significant rise follows the announcement of its initial public offering pricing, drawing substantial investor interest. Swarmer Inc. priced its initial public offering at $5.00 per share, offering 3 million shares to raise approximately $15 million in gross proceeds. The company also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon’s stock dipped 0.40% to $159.27, reaching a high of $164.03 and a low of $158.87. The 52-week high and low are $348.50 and $156.64, respectively. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 1.72% to $156.52.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion, beating estimates of $4.79 per share and $3.59 billion, respectively. Revenue rose about 1% year over year, with international growth offsetting declines in the Americas.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects GAAP EPS of $12.10 to $12.30 and revenue of $11.35 billion to $11.5 billion, both below analyst estimates of $12.67 per share and $11.53 billion. Shares declined in extended trading following the report.

Oklo’s stock rose 1.41% to $60.53, with a high of $65.97 and a low of $59.24. The 52-week range is $17.42 to $193.84. The stock fell 2.21% to $59.19 in extended trading.

The increase follows the company’s announcement of Department of Energy approval for its isotope facility, despite missing fourth-quarter estimates.

Oklo reported a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of 27 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a 16-cent loss. The pre-revenue company posted operating losses of $139.3 million for 2025 and ended the period with about $788.45 million in cash and cash equivalents and $439.53 million in marketable securities.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk’s stock fell 7.42% to $25.07, with a high of $28.64 and a low of $24.82. Its 52-week range is $21.08 to $91.45. In the after-hours trading, the stock dipped 1.04% to $24.81.

The Trade Desk shares moved higher as investors reacted to a mix of technical strength, insider buying and potential AI-related partnerships. The stock traded about 8.7% above its 20-day moving average, while short interest declined to 46.29 million shares, or 10.57% of float.

CEO Jeff Green boosted sentiment after purchasing roughly 6.4 million shares worth about $148.1 million. Additional optimism came from reports that OpenAI is in early talks with Trade Desk around using its platform for ad sales, contributing to the stock's recent strength.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab’s stock climbed 10.21% to $78.59, with an intraday high of $78.67 and a low of $71.27. The 52-week high and low are $99.58 and $14.72. In the after-hours session, the stock fell 4.89% to $74.75.

Rocket Lab shares moved lower in after-hours trading after the company filed for a potential offering of up to $1 billion in common stock. The company said proceeds would be used to fund growth initiatives, including acquisitions, as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show Rocket Lab stock has a Momentum in the 97th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

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