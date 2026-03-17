Citi Trends Posts Upbeat Q4 Results, Joins Getty Images, Adecoagro, Elbit Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 150 points on Tuesday.

Citi Trends reported quarterly earnings of 85 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $230.393 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $227.424 million.

Citi Trends shares jumped 20.8% to $53.36 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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