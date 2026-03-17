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Academy Sports + Outdoors storefront under blue sky
March 17, 2026 2:32 AM 2 min read

Academy Sports And Outdoors Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 17.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $2.06 per share. That's up from $1.96 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ quarterly revenue is $1.76 billion (it reported $1.68 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 6, the company raised its quarterly cash dividend from 13 cents to 15 cents per share.

Shares of Academy Sports And Outdoors rose 0.3% to close at $56.51 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying ASO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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