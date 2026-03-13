Famed investor Michael Burry is sounding the alarm on a fragile U.S. stock market, warning that an unprecedented combination of aging demographics, passive investing, and a sudden halt in tech buybacks has created a “coiled spring” primed for a catastrophic crash.

The ‘Coiled Spring’ Of Passive Investing

In his Substack analysis, the investor argues that the market has become entirely “unmoored from historic valuation measures.” Burry points to the explosion of passive index funds, which now control over 60% of equity fund assets.

He describes this influx as “idiot savant money” that indiscriminately buys stocks regardless of value, destroying natural price discovery and pushing valuations to historic extremes.

The 2028 Demographic Cliff

“In 2028, for the first time in its over 3-decade existence, the defined contribution juggernaut driving much of the growth of passive investing turns negative,” Burry notes. As forced withdrawals accelerate, the market will face relentless, price-agnostic selling pressure.

AI Capex Kills The Buyback Bid

Compounding this danger is the rapid evaporation of corporate stock buybacks, which recently exceeded $1 trillion annually. Burry highlights that tech giants are abruptly abandoning share repurchases to fund massive artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Furthermore, the market’s reliance on skittish high-frequency trading and algorithmic “pod shops” means phantom liquidity will vanish during a panic.

With liquidity drying up from retail retirements and corporate treasuries simultaneously, Burry warns the ensuing crash is “likely to be even more violent” than previous shocks, unleashing the devastating tension of a dangerously stretched market.

