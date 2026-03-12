Major U.S. indices closed lower on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.56% to 46,677.85, the S&P 500 declining 1.52% to 6,672.62 and the Nasdaq dropping 1.78% to 22,311.97.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Adobe’s stock declined by 1.43% to close at $269.78. The stock reached an intraday high of $276.28 and a low of $269.20, with a 52-week range between $244.28 and $422.95. The stock fell by 7.8% to $248.74 in the after-hours trading.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $6.40 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adjusted earnings were $6.06 per share, beating the expected $5.87 per share.

The company guided second-quarter revenue of $6.43 billion to $6.48 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.80 to $5.85, both above estimates. Adobe also reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $25.90 billion to $26.10 billion and adjusted EPS of $23.30 to $23.50, while announcing CEO Shantanu Narayen plans to transition from the role once a successor is appointed.

Block’s shares fell 7.29% to $59.90, with an intraday high of $65.07 and a low of $59.74. The stock’s 52-week range is $44.27 to $82.50.

The decline in the shares of the Jack Dorsey-led company was part of a broader sell-off in the technology sector following the release of the Consumer Price Index report, which showed inflation steady at 2.4% in February.

Ulta’s stock dropped 4.28% to $624.70, with an intraday high of $655.20 and a low of $622.30. The stock’s 52-week range is $309.01 to $714.97. The stock nosedived 8.44% to $572 in the after-hours session.

Ulta Beauty reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.01 per share and revenue of $3.898 billion, beating analyst estimates of $7.97 per share and $3.802 billion, respectively. Net sales rose 11.8% year over year, while comparable sales increased 5.8%.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects GAAP EPS of $28.05 to $28.55 and revenue of $13.14 billion to $13.26 billion, compared with estimates of $28.38 per share and $13.06 billion. Shares declined in extended trading following the report.

Rubrik’s shares declined 6.08% to $54.02, with an intraday high of $57.94 and a low of $53.90. The stock’s 52-week range is $46.36 to $103.

Rubrik reported fourth-quarter earnings of 4 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 11 cents, while revenue of $377.68 million topped the $342.34 million consensus and rose from $258.1 million a year earlier. Subscription ARR increased 34% year over year to $1.46 billion.

For fiscal 2027, Rubrik expects adjusted earnings of 7 cents to 27 cents per share and revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.61 billion, above the $1.57 billion estimate.

Airbnb’s stock fell 4.27% to $127.70, with an intraday high of $133.24 and a low of $126.12. The stock’s 52-week range is $99.89 to $143.88.

The decline was attributed to concerns about global travel demand amid escalating Middle East tensions.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Adobe stock has a Momentum in the 7th percentile and Value in the 25th percentile.

