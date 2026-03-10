Major U.S. indices ended mixed on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.07% to 47,706.51, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 6,781.48. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.01% to 22,697.10.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle’s stock closed down 1.43% at $149.40, with an intraday high of $154.14 and a low of $148.45. The stock’s 52-week range is between $118.86 and $345.72. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 8.7% to $162.40.

Oracle said it expected fourth-quarter revenue to grow 18%–20% year over year, with cloud revenue rising 44%–48% and adjusted EPS of $1.96–$2.00, roughly in line with estimates.

The company also maintained its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of $67 billion and projected fiscal 2027 revenue of $90 billion, above estimates of $86.63 billion.

Nio’s stock soared 15.38% to close at $5.70, reaching an intraday high of $5.71 and a low of $5.08. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $8.02 and $3.02, respectively. In the after-hours session, the stock fell 1.4% to $5.62.

The company reported quarterly revenue of 34.65 billion yuan ($4.95 billion), a 75.9% year-over-year increase, surpassing the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion in the fourth quarter. Vehicle deliveries rose 71.7% year-over-year, boosting vehicle revenue by 80.9%.

Nio said it expected first-quarter 2026 vehicle deliveries of 80,000–83,000 units, representing year-over-year growth of about 90.1%–97.2%.

The company projected quarterly revenue of 24.48 billion–25.18 billion yuan ($3.50 billion–$3.60 billion), implying 103.4%–109.2% growth and topping the $2.97 billion analyst estimate.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Centene’s stock fell 15.97% to $36.40, with an intraday high of $42.47 and a low of $36.28. The stock’s 52-week range is $25.08 to $66.03.

The health insurer’s stock declined despite reaffirming its 2026 earnings guidance above $1.98 per share and adjusted earnings above $3 per share. Centene warned that membership in some Affordable Care Act plans declined, with attrition expected to land between the high-teens and mid-30% range.

AeroVironment’s stock decreased by 2.52% to close at $221.57, with a high of $228.40 and a low of $220.90. The 52-week range is $102.25 to $417.86. The stock dropped sharply by over 10% to $199.30 in extended trading.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena’s stock rose 5.91% to $337.36, with an intraday high of $349.77 and a low of $325. The stock’s 52-week range is $49.21 to $365.90.

The company is positioned to benefit from increasing AI infrastructure spending, with its networking technology playing a crucial role in the expansion of hyperscale cloud networks.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz highlighted Ciena as a key beneficiary of hyperscale networking investments, with direct cloud providers accounting for 42% of its fiscal first-quarter 2026 revenue.

The company also secured deals with three of the four major cloud operators for large-scale networking projects linking AI data centers, which could support long-term revenue growth as AI infrastructure expands.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: Vintage Tone on Shutterstock.com