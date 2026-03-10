Shares of Zevra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVRA) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Zevra Therapeutics reported quarterly earnings of 19 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $34.125 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $28.051 million.

Zevra Therapeutics shares jumped 17.2% to $10.70 in the pre-market trading session.

