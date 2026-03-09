Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Lisata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LSTA) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be taken private by Kuva Labs in a deal offering stockholders $5.00 per share plus a $1.00 contingent value right per share.
Lisata Therapeutics shares jumped 20.3% to $5.03 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.
Posted In: