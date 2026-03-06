U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 500 points on Friday.
Shares of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
Marvell reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.22 billion, narrowly beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion, while adjusted earnings came in at 80 cents per share — one cent ahead of expectations.
Marvell Technology shares jumped 18.4% to $89.56 on Friday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
