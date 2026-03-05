Major U.S. indexes closed Thursday in the red as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6% to 47,954.74, the S&P 500 declined 0.56% to 6,830.71 and the Nasdaq slipped 0.26% to 22,748.98.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology’s stock fell by 3.09%, closing at $75.68. The stock reached an intraday high of $80.26 and a low of $75.24, with a 52-week range between $47.09 and $102.77. The stock shot up 14.67% to $86.78.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue of about $2.40 billion, plus or minus 5%, and adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share, plus or minus five cents.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco’s shares dropped 2.40% to close at $982.57. The stock’s intraday high was $999.25, with a low of $978.81, and it has traded between $844.06 and $1067.08 over the past year.

Costco reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $69.60 billion, beating the $69.29 billion consensus estimate, while earnings of $4.58 per share slightly topped the $4.57 estimate. Net sales rose 9.1% year over year, with comparable sales increasing 7.4%.

Membership fee revenue climbed to $1.36 billion from $1.19 billion a year earlier. Shares were roughly flat in after-hours trading at around $982 following the report.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP)

The Gap’s stock decreased by 1.96%, ending the day at $27.20. It saw an intraday high of $27.74 and a low of $26.34, with a 52-week range from $16.99 to $29.36. The stock slipped 6.29% to $25.49 in extended trading.

Gap reported fourth-quarter EPS of $0.45, in line with the consensus estimate of $0.45. Revenue increased by $87 million from the same period last year.

In the prior quarter, the company beat EPS estimates by $0.04, which was followed by an 8.24% rise in the share price the next day.

Samsara’s stock surged by 3.07%, closing at $29.58. The stock’s intraday high was $30.46, with a low of $28.78, and it has traded between $23.38 and $48.40 over the past year. In the after-hours session, the stock gained 11.56% to $33.

Samsara reported fourth-quarter revenue of $444.3 million and adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, both beating analyst estimates of $422.26 million and 13 cents per share. Revenue rose 28% year over year as annual recurring revenue grew 30% to $1.89 billion.

The company forecast first-quarter revenue of $454 million to $456 million and fiscal 2027 revenue of about $1.97 billion to $1.98 billion, both above estimates. Shares rose about 11.6% to around $33 in after-hours trading.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle’s stock rose by 1.59%, finishing at $154.79. The stock reached an intraday high of $157.94 and a low of $150.12, with a 52-week range between $118.86 and $345.72. In the after-hours trading, the stock gained nearly 1.2% to $156.62.

The company continues to benefit from its strategic investments in cloud services and artificial intelligence, aligning with recent AI energy pledges from major tech firms.

Oracle is reportedly planning thousands of job cuts, according to a Bloomberg report. The roles facing the ax are expected to shrink due to artificial intelligence.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Marvell stock has a Momentum in the 43rd percentile and Value in the 2nd percentile.

