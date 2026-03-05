U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 700 points on Thursday.

Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY27 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Ooma reported quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 30 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $74.584 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $72.549 million.

Ooma shares jumped 11.3% to $14.46 on Thursday.

